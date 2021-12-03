Plumber Finds Massive Amount of Cash in Envelopes Behind Toilet in Wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Mega-Church

An insane story coming out of Houston, Texas today as a plumber claims that he found a massive amount of cash in a wall behind a toilet he was working on at Joe Osteen’s Lakewood Mega-Church.

The plumber called into a Houston radio station “The Bull” with the story that some say sounds like it’s far fetched or right out of a mystery novel.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall and we removed the tile…well they removed the tile,” said the caller. “[I] Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall.”

In a statement from Lakewood Church, they confirmed that while repair work was being done that an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found. They said that they immediately notified the Houston Police Department, where they are assisting in the investigation.

“But I mean it was just like unbelievable the things he was telling us they found in the wall,” said George Lindsey, co-host of the Morning Bullpen.

“I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there and I went ahead and turned it all in,” said the caller.

“We’ve been talking about things that you found of value and we have been blown away,” said Lindsey. The caller said the envelopes were full of cash and checks.

“He also relayed to us that in 2014 there was big story about money being stolen from the Lakewood mega-church,” said Lindesy.

The Houston Police Department says they are still investigating the seven year old case involving the disappearance of $600,000 from the church. It’s unclear how the money the plumber discovered got their, but it certainly now raises a ton of questions.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were reported stolen in 2014 from a safe at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston.

