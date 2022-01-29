Pittsburgh Bridge Collapses With Multiple Injuries Before Biden Arrives to Speak on Infrastructure

At least 10 people were injured after a heavily traveled bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, just hours before President Biden was supposed to be in town to discuss infrastructure.
The collapse authorities said happened around 6 a.m.
At least four cars and a transit but were on the bridge when it collapsed.
Another vehicle was spotted dangling near the edge of the bridge.
“The good thing at this point is that there are no fatalities, and we’re going to pray there are no fatalities,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey (D) told reporters. “We were fortunate.”
There were, however, at least 10 injuries, three people were hospitalized.
There’s no word yet on what caused the early morning collapse.