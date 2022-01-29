Pittsburgh Bridge Collapses With Multiple Injuries Before Biden Arrives to Speak on Infrastructure

At least 10 people were injured after a heavily traveled bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, just hours before President Biden was supposed to be in town to discuss infrastructure.

The collapse authorities said happened around 6 a.m.

At least four cars and a transit but were on the bridge when it collapsed.

Another vehicle was spotted dangling near the edge of the bridge.

“The good thing at this point is that there are no fatalities, and we’re going to pray there are no fatalities,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey (D) told reporters. “We were fortunate.”

There were, however, at least 10 injuries, three people were hospitalized.

There’s no word yet on what caused the early morning collapse.

Reporter: "This bridge collapse happened on the day that the president's heading here to talk about infrastructure. What does say about some of the improvements that need to be done?"



Pittsburgh official: "We need it."



Read more: https://t.co/fuVfFLSat1 pic.twitter.com/BUsdzIuV0c — ABC News (@ABC) January 28, 2022

"I've driven across this bridge thousands of times … it's surreal, the entire span of the bridge has collapsed"



Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman joins @JohnBerman live from the scene of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/1Q2YHkB7qe — New Day (@NewDay) January 28, 2022

A bridge along Forbes Avenue near Frick Park in Pittsburgh has collapsed: https://t.co/ZKWYVJYY7V. President Biden has plans to visit this area today to discuss infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/FqucUUleeL — Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 28, 2022

The Forbes Ave bridge over #frickpark in #pittsburgh collapsed at about 6am. Several vehicles and a bus on the bridge. No injuries reported yet. Strong smell of natural gas. Avoid the area #pittsburghbridgecollapse pic.twitter.com/ykkE4YjiiX — Greg Barnhisel (@gbarnhisel) January 28, 2022

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...