Pilot Flies Family Kicked Off Southwest Flight Over Mask From Denver to Austin

A family that was kicked off of their flight to Austin because a two year old child was not wearing a mask has posted a now viral video on Facebook.

A local pilot who heard about the Harvey family’s story stepped up in a big big way to help with his private plane:

Erik Harvey, along with his wife Michelle, and their two-and-a-half-year old son Jackson were heading to Austin from Denver on April 1st before the masked brown shirt brigade struck again.

The Harvey’s had been working on vetting their two year old used to wearing a mask before they took the big flight, and had been working with him.

“I practiced with him at least two or three times at the house and every time he threw it off, but I figured that Southwest would work with us on the plane because he’s two,” said Michelle.

Michelle says when the family boarded, Jackson was wearing his mask. It was when they were seated when he took it off.

“The flight attendant came up to me and, at that point, Jackson had taken off his mask. She said, ‘I’m sorry, ma’am. You’re going to have to get off the plane. Your son needs to wear his mask’.”

Southwest made the following statements and issued zero apology for their Draconian ways.

“We regret the inconvenience this family experienced on their recent Southwest Airlines trip. However, federal law requires all Customers two and over to wear a face mask while at the airport and onboard the aircraft. This is communicated to Customers in multiple areas including during the booking process, checking in, boarding, and pre-flight messaging. Our Customer Relations Team has reached out to the Customers to further discuss the situation. We appreciate the ongoing support and spirit of cooperation among Southwest Customers and Employees as we take care of each other while striving to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The Fathers 18+ minute Facebook rant about the horrific experience the family went through got millions of views, and it caught the eye of an old friend as well. James Peck stepped up to the plate.

“I have a family of my own and it’s not impossible to get your kids to be awesome on a flight, but to get them to be able to keep a mask on the entire time has its challenges,” said Peck.

Peck who has been a pilot for about seven years, decided he was going to help the family out.

“I knew that I could use that as a great excuse to go take a flight and help them out and get them here.”

Michelle was nervous yet blown away by the offer from Peck.

“I just was floored. I just said to my husband, ‘You know what, babe? I’m nervous, but I feel like turning him down would be rude like this is an opportunity,” said Michelle.

Peck has even offers to take them to Denver at the end of their trip.

“The miracles will come to you, things will show up, and that Good Samaritan will show up,” said Erik.

We need more Americans like this! Well done Mr. Peck.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...