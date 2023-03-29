Pharmakeia: Just How Demonic Are The Covid Jabs? | Interview on SGT Report

Since the rollout of the covid jabs, there’ve been many anti-vaxxers theorizing that they might be the Mark of the Beast. This is based, in part, in the attempted forcing of accepting the jab or else you’d be cast out from society.

Revelation 13:16-18 states, “It causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666.”

While there are definitely a lot of circumstantial evidence that point to the fact that we may be living through the Mark of the Beast. The problem with this is that it’s clear that we will know that by taking the Mark, we understand that we’re taking the number of a man… in particular, the antichrist.

I do not believe that the covid jabs are the Mark of the Beast. However, I do believe that they are demonic.

During a recent episode of SGT Report, I shared why I believe the covid jabs are, in fact, demonic and are leading to mass demonic possession. It begins with the understanding of what’s actually in the bioweapon injections: artificial intelligence and quantum dots.

Quantum dots are based in quantum computing, which has its roots in communication with the demonic world. I explain the evidence for this during the show. Karen Kingston always states that the covid jabs are designed to cause disabilities, injuries and death. I add a fourth category, which is control.

I highly encourage you to listen to this show in its entirety. It can be terrifying at points, as we get into the spiritual aspect of these Poison Death Shots, which is even scarier than the depopulation agenda.

I highly encourage you to subscribe to the SGT Report, which you can find at https://sgtreport.com.

The upcoming book by Jeff Dornik is now available for pre-orders! Following the Leader will systematically expose the Deep State and Intelligence Agencies’ tactics being tested out in many different scenarios over the course of several decades before being used on the masses. It all centers around the cult of personality and getting people to do things they wouldn’t normally do and believe things they normally wouldn’t believe. Pre-order your copy of Following the Leader today! Click here to order.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

