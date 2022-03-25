Pfizer Whistleblower Karen Kingston Explains how to Spot the Frauds Pushing Covid Propaganda

We all know that “Doctor” (who isn’t really a doctor) Anthony Fauci is a fraud who has been lying to the American people for decades. And especially now when it comes to covid-19, he’s lied from Day 1. Those in the Medical Freedom and anti-vax movement have been focusing their attention onto his blatant disregard of the truth, attempting to expose that for all to see.



What’s surprising to many, however, is that there’s plenty of individuals within our covid-19 truth movement that are leading people astray. They repeat many of our talking points for about 90% of the time, but then that small 10% is where they lead people astray with false information. Combine this with the constant stream of disinformation coming from the CDC, FDA, Fauci, Pfizer and the rest of the pro-vaccine crowd, people often times have no idea who they can believe is telling them the truth.

Over this past weekend I was in the media room at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour in San Diego, and had the opportunity to sit down with Karen Kingston, the Pfizer whistleblower that you’ve probably seen on Stew Peters’ show or on Frank Speech exposing what’s really in The Jab.



As we were talking before this interview, she was explaining some shocking details about the “vaccine” that would terrify you. However, the conversation turned to who can we trust within our movement, and she shared with me that she’s concerned that there are several prominent voices that are leading people in our movement off course. To be clear, that’s coming from both side of this debate. Kingston, herself, has even been accused of being a Deep State operative, which makes no logical sense when looking at the facts. However, it shows just how important it is for everyone to know how to discover the truth for themselves.



We decided that instead of diving into more facts and data, we’d simply have a conversation about who we can trust. It’s a fascinating interview that you’ll want to listen to beginning to end, and a different side of Kingston than what you’ve probably seen on other shows.



About halfway through our interview, I asked her how we can know who we can actually trust. Here’s her answer:



“Someone can be untrustworthy, but still give trusted information. So you don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater. But the other thing, too, is people keep saying, “Karen, you’re an expert. You’ve been doing this for twenty years.” No, I’ve not been an expert in genetically modified hydrogels and nanoparticle technology that encapsulates mRNA for twenty years. I just learned about this stuff about ten months ago. But that’s what I’m paid to do, to immerse myself within six weeks or so to have legitimate conversations with attorneys, scientists and doctors.



“So, that being said, I’ve made mistakes. People are going to make mistakes. There’s a difference between making a mistake and contradicting yourself. The difference is saying, “I made a mistake. I’m sorry, I made a mistake” and being more responsible moving forward…



“I think when people are willing to give full disclosure and go into details with people, it’s ok if they simplify it. Also, it’s important to know where this data is coming from and where they are getting their information from. People that have inside sources? That’s a red flag right there. People who say they read a lot of the data and documents, but then don’t tell you what’s in it? I think that’s a red flag there, as well.



“My experience has been that some people who understand the scientific data and then they don’t explain it to people, they’ll say: “It’s too scary for people, they’re not going to understand it.” No, give people more credit than that… It comes down to two things: First, people do make mistakes, we’re in uncharted territory. If they do, they get caught and they’re called out on it then they’ll apologize and correct it. I think the second thing is for people to give full disclosure of where they are getting their information from. I think that’s what it comes down to.



“Even the CDC has been lying to us. The mortality and morbidity weekly reports, MMRW reports, there’s one, I want to say from October of last year, the concluded that vaccinated people were less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people. So unvaccinated were twice as likely. If you read the report, there was almost seven thousand people that were hospitalized that were fully vaccinated and two thousand that were unvaccinated that had natural immunity. I don’t even remember how they ran those numbers, but if you take a look at those who tested positive for SARS-Cov2 or the Delta Variant, in the unvaccinated group it was about 5-10% that were hospitalized that tested positive for the virus that causes covid. In the vaccinated group that was diagnosed with covid, it was about 5-10% that tested positive for the virus that causes covid.



“So, to me, that doesn’t tell me that you’re twice as likely to get hospitalized because you’re unvaccinated. What causes covid is the SARS2 virus or the variant. What it tells me is, whether you are vaccinated or not vaccinated, nine out of ten times a doctor will tell you that you have covid-19 if you go to the hospital, and the test if you take it will tell you that you don’t have covid-19. So it just shows you that there’s no way to legitimately diagnose covid-19. If 90% of people don’t test positive for a virus, that means there’s no attribution between the virus and the disease. So what’s causing covid is the diagnosis, and what’s causing the diagnosis is the brainwashing and incentives. And that’s a logical conclusion, right?”



What’s the lesson here? Before you believe what someone says, even if you like them or they have a good reputation, verify. In the Book of Acts, the Apostle Paul was preaching to the Bereans, and they were commended for not just accepting what he was saying, but they compared it with Scripture to be sure that it was so. That’s how we should be. Hear what someone is saying and the take a look at the data to be sure they’re accurate. If we’re going to root out the frauds, this is how we do it.

