PFIZER SCIENTISTS EXPOSED: ‘Your Antibodies are Probably Better than the Vaccination’ in Latest Project Veritas Video

Project Veritas continues to deliver day in and day out, this time with Pfizer scientists being exposed when it comes to the jab. This video will blow your mind.

Multiple Pfizer scientists were part of a Veritas operation, and they were busted six ways from Sunday.

Nick Karl, Pfizer Scientist: “When somebody is naturally immune — like they got COVID — they probably have more antibodies against the virus…When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination.”

Chris Croce, Pfizer Senior Associate Scientist: “You’re protected for longer” if you have natural COVID antibodies compared to the COVID vaccine.



Croce: “I work for an evil corporation…Our organization is run on COVID money.”



Rahul Khandke, Pfizer Scientist: “If you have [COVID] antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up.”

[NEW YORK – Oct. 4, 2021] Project Veritas released the fourth video in its COVID vaccine investigative series today which exposed three Pfizer officials saying that antibodies lead to equal, if not better, protection against the virus compared to the vaccine.

Nick Karl, a scientist who is directly involved in the production of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, said that natural immunity is more effective than the very vaccine he works on, and Pfizer produces.

“When somebody is naturally immune — like they got COVID — they probably have more antibodies against the virus…When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination,” Karl said. Notwithstanding, Karl still believes that vaccine mandates are positive for society.

“The city [of New York] needs like vax cards and everything. It’s just about making it so inconvenient for unvaccinated people to the point where they’re just like, ‘F*ck it. I’ll get it.’ You know?”

A second Pfizer official, Senior Associate Scientist, Chris Croce, corroborated Karl’s assertion about COVID immunity derivative of antibodies:

Veritas Journalist: “So, I am well-protected [with antibodies]?”

Chris Croce, Pfizer Senior Associate Scientist: “Yeah.”



Veritas Journalist: “Like as much as the vaccine?” Croce: “Probably more.” Veritas Journalist: “How so? Like, how much more?” Croce: “You’re protected most likely for longer since there was a natural response.” Croce expressed dismay with his company’s direction and moral compass: Veritas Journalist: “So, what happened to the monoclonal antibody treatments?” Croce: “[It got] pushed to the side.” Veritas Journalist: “Why?”



Croce: “Money. It’s disgusting.” … Croce: “I still feel like I work for an evil corporation because it comes down to profits in the end. I mean, I’m there to help people, not to make millions and millions of dollars. So, I mean, that’s the moral dilemma.” Veritas Journalist: “Isn’t it billions and billions?” Croce: “I’m trying to be nice.” Veritas Journalist: “No, I hear you. I hear you. I do. I mean, I’ll still give you a hard time about it.” Croce: “Basically, our organization is run on COVID money now.”

The third Pfizer scientist, Rahul Khandke, admitted his company demands that its employees keep information from the public.

“We’re bred and taught to be like, ‘vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID.’ Honestly, we had to do so many seminars on this. You have no idea. Like, we have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to like — be like, ‘you cannot talk about this in public,’” Khandke said.

Khandke also signaled that proof of antibodies is on par with proof of vaccination.

“If you have [COVID] antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up,” he said.

