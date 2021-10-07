PFIZER LEAKS: Whistleblower on Record Reveals INTERNAL EMAILS From Chief Science Officer & Senior Director of Worldwide Research on COVID-19 ‘We Want to Avoid Having the Information on the Fetal Cells Floating Out There’

Project Veritas is taking Pfizer and the Biden Administration straight to the woodshed this week. This is the second damning video in a matter of days that shows Pfizer employees and scientists shredding the narrative spread by the mainstream media, Democrats, Big Tech, and their Corporate and Big Pharma overlords.

Strickler has created a GiveSendGo campaign for herself where the public can go and directly support her financially in her time of need.

[NEW YORK – Oct. 6, 2021] Project Veritas released the fifth video in its COVID vaccine investigative series today featuring a sit-down interview with Pfizer insider, Melissa Strickler. She leaked internal emails that show corporate executives telling staff to be secretive about the use of human fetal tissue in laboratory testing of the COVID vaccine.

Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer, Philip Dormitzer, admits aborted fetus tissue is used in the company’s vaccine program, but that employees should just stick with Pfizer’s polished narrative omitting any mention of aborted fetal tissue to avoid any issues with the public.

“HEK293T cells, used for the IVE assay, are ultimately derived from an aborted fetus,” Dormitzer said. “On the other hand, the Vatican doctrinal committee has confirmed that they consider it acceptable for Pro-Life believers to be immunized. Pfizer’s official statement couches the answer well and is what should be provided in response to an outside inquiry.”

Vanessa Gelman, who serves as Pfizer’s Senior Director of Worldwide Research, encouraged staff to be careful when talking about human fetal cells in the company’s vaccine program.

“From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there,” Gelman said.

“The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there. We have not received any questions from policy makers or media on this issue in the last few weeks, so we want to avoid raising this if possible,” she said.

In another email thread, Gelman doubled down on being secretive about this information.

We have been trying as much as possible to not mention the fetal cell lines…One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program,” she said.

The whistleblower who shared these emails with Project Veritas, Pfizer manufacturing quality auditor Melissa Strickler, said she was not sure whether aborted fetal tissue made it to the final COVID vaccine product.

“They’re being so deceptive in their emails, it’s almost like it is in the final vaccine. It just made me not trust it,” she said.

Strickler said that Project Veritas was the only place she could go to tell her story.

“I have no one else to turn to when my own company won’t be honest with me. What I was told to do was to trust Project Veritas and to go with you guys by lawmakers, by lawyers,” she said.

The whistleblower has created a GiveSendGo crowdfunding campaign for herself now that she has gone public. People can support her directly by donating at the following web address: www.GiveSendGo.com/PfizerWhistleblower

