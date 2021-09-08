Pfizer-BioNTech Plan to Test Babies with Experimental COVID-19 Injection as Soon as January 2022 (VIDEO)

The ramming through of these vaccines is continuing after the FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine.” It’s clear that their mission is to inject every man, woman and child as quickly as possible. This is evidenced by the planned studies of this experimental drug, as they are going to begin testing Comirnaty on babies under the age of 6 months as soon as early 2022.

Statistically speaking, children have an almost zero chance of dying from COVID-19. That’s not stopping the FDA and Pfizer-BioNTech from doing everything they can to inject babies with their experimental mRNA drug Comirnaty as quickly as possible.



According to the FDA approval letter for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty, their mRNA “vaccine,” the drug manufacturer must submit their study protocols by January 31st, 2022, after which they can begin testing “the safety and effectiveness of COMIRNATY in infants <6 months of age.” (https://www.fda.gov/media/151710/download)



This is shocking because of just how unsafe the vaccines are turning out to be. According to VAERS, there have been more than 650,000 adverse reactions reported to-date, of which there were more than 14,000 life-threatening events, 56,000 hospitalizations, 18,000 permanent disabilities, 76,000 emergency room visits, 13,000 deaths and 405 birth defects after vaccination.



According to the VAERS website, “‘Underreporting’ is one of the main limitations of passive surveillance systems, including VAERS. The term, underreporting refers to the fact that VAERS receives reports for only a small fraction of actual adverse events.”



We can only assume that this means that the actual data is significantly higher than what is being reported. Anecdotally, I personally know of several people who have had serious ramifications to the vaccine. When I asked them if they’ve reported it to VAERS, they didn’t even know what that was.



To me, when you have more deaths being reported after getting the COVID-19 vaccine than all the rest of the vaccines combined for the last thirty years, that would be a sign to pull it off the market, do more research and testing before re-releasing it to the public. Instead, the FDA expedited the approval process, which is going to be followed by testing on heart inflammation and reproductive issues, neither of which have been studied to-date.



Instead of waiting for the results of these upcoming studies before moving on to injecting babies, they’ve green-lit using babies as test subjects of this experimental mRNA technology. First of all, who would allow their baby to be a test experiment? Oh wait, the millions of brainwashed people who believe that Dr Anthony Fauci is the gold standard for medical advice.



What is the logic behind doing studies if you aren’t going to test for serious health issues? Pfizer has already done a study for side effects, except that they didn’t look at heart inflammation or reproductive issues. And, they kept track of how many people died after getting the vaccine, but didn’t include it in their November 2020 report because they claimed it was unrelated to the study at hand.



Instead, they tested for headaches, nausea, soreness at injection site, etc. Is that what they are going to do with these babies too? This is dangerous territory when we have hundreds of thousands of reports of serious health risks and instead of slowing down the process to figure out what’s going on, they go straight to injecting babies.



As I was told back in April of 2020 by someone in the intelligence community, the whole goal with this COVID-19 “pandemic” is to get every man, woman and child in the world injected with the vaccine. Something is in there that they want us all to have injected into our bodies.



What could that be? I have my suspicions. But something pure evil is going on when we are willing to use babies as test subjects before they’ve even completed their studies on the serious health risks associated with this vaccine for adults.

