Pfizer-BioNTech Confirms Comirnaty is Just as Dangerous in Children as Adults

Pfizer-BioNTech released a press release bragging about their new study where they injected children with Comirnaty. They claim that it’s just as safe in children as it is in adults. For those of us actually paying attention to the data, this is a very scary claim.

Listen to the full show on iTunes!

After having their booster shot shutdown by the FDA, Pfizer-BioNTech released a statement bragging about the results from their recent study of how children responded to the COVID-19 Injection. The study that they cited took a look at children under the age of 11 and how they responded to a lower dose of the vaccine than adults.



According to the CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, Dr Ugur Sahin, “The safety profile and immunogenicity data in children aged 5 to 11 years vaccinated at a lower dose are consistent with those we have observed with our vaccine in other older populations at a higher dose.”



To the average person who is not following the data, they’d think, “Oh, that’s great! The Comirnaty vaccine is just as safe in children as in adults. I can’t wait to take my kids to get injected.” That’s how the statement reads, right?



However, what does that statement actually say? It’s in such general vague terms, there’s no data being cited in order to understand the context in which they are stating. Let me give you an extreme example so that you can understand what I mean.



Let’s hypothetically say that ninety-nine out of every hundred adults died from the vaccine. Then, when they test it on children, the same ratio of deaths occurred. You wouldn’t want your children to have anything to do with that shot, right? But, statistically speaking, the shot for children is just as safe as the shot for adults. See how you can play fast and loose with your wording to mislead the public all while technically telling the truth?



So, when Dr Sahin says that the children’s shot, which is actually a lower dose than the adult injection, is just as safe, I’m taking him at his word. The question is… how safe is the adult shot?

Well, let me tell you.



According to VAERS, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has had 361,023 adverse reactions and 10,215 deaths. The average number of deaths associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech Jab is 37.42 people per day. Would you say that this is a safe shot when you have more than ten thousand deaths and almost four hundred thousand adverse reactions?



So, if the children’s shot is “just as safe” as the adult one, does that mean we are to expect more than 10,000 children to die over the next year? According to the CDC, COVID-19 has killed a total of only 439 children under the age of 17. If the children’s version of the vaccine is “just as safe” as the adults, how can we justify forcing them to take this when the jab has killed more than 10,000 adults and the coronavirus under 500 children total?



Now, you might be saying to yourself, “Come on, Jeff. You are citing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine numbers, NOT Comirnaty. They are different vaccines.” You, my friend would be wrong.



According to Pfizer-BioNTech, “The FDA-approved COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series. An individual may be offered either COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) or the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2.”



Let me reiterate: Comirnaty and the Pfizer-BioNTech injections are the exact same formula.

If they are both the same shot, how can one be FDA approved and the other one under Emergency Use Authorization?



Simple: While the “vaccines” were under EUA, our government stockpiled hundreds of millions of doses. So before they can begin to produce and administer the FDA approved Comirnaty shots, they have to use up all of their stockpile of non-FDA approved injections.



Now, this introduces an entirely new wrinkle: Now that the Comirnaty shot is FDA approved, the Biden Administration and several leftist authoritarian governors began implementing vaccine mandates, citing the FDA approval of the vaccine. Here’s the kicker… everyone is running out to get injected with what they wrongly believe are FDA approved vaccines.



The dishonesty of the government is astounding. Technically, the vaccines that are under Emergency Use Authorization should be pulled off the market immediately because there is now, according to the FDA, a “safe” and “effective” treatment/vaccine. The reason that they aren’t being pulled? Money. The government has spent billions and billions of dollars purchasing these EUA jabs… they aren’t going to just throw that away. Instead, they’ll use up their stockpile before getting to the FDA approved injections.



To circle back, as Jen Psaki would say, the claim that the children’s jab is just as safe as the adults is misleading. Define safe. Looking at the data, if they are just as safe as the adult version, then they are extremely dangerous. I would accurately reword the claim:



The Comirnaty jab for children is just as dangerous to children as they are to adults.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...