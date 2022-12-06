Peter Strzok Dismissal Letter Shows Ex FBI Agent Was Accused of ‘Thoroughly’ Damaging the ‘Reputation’ of the FBI on Clinton/Trump Investigations

Disgruntled former FBI agent Peter Strzok’s dismissal letter was published today: “In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps that has called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the FBI’s reputation.”

In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called in question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the organization,” the letter continues.

Bowdich goes so far as to label Strzok’s actions as selfish:

“Your sustained pattern of bad judgment in the use of an FBI device has. Called into question for many the decisions made during both the Clinton e-mail investigation and the initial states of the Russian Collusion investigation. In short, your repeated selfishness has called into question the credibility of the entire FBI.”

The final paragraph and nail in the coffin reads:

“As Deputy Assistant Director you were expected to be a leader who was beyond reproach and set an example for not only our direct subordinates, but others throughout the organization who watched and observed your behaviors and actions. You failed to do so repeatedly and put your own interests about the interests of the organization. Though it pains me to do so, it if for this reason that I am dismissing you from the rolls of the FBI.”

You can see the full dismissal letter below:

Strzok's dismissal letter was published today:



"In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps that has called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the FBI’s reputation."



h/t @walkafyre pic.twitter.com/rFILnxDL84 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 30, 2022

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



