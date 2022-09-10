‘Peppa Pig’ Cartoon Series Introduces Lesbian Polar Bear Couple to Kids Across the World

One of the most popular kids cartoons for those under the age of 6 or 7 has now decided it’s time to introduce a lesbian polar bear couple to it’s audience of children. Yes, you read that insanity right.

The popular British preschool animated TV series has introduced its first same-sex couple, two lesbian polar bears. Because as you know, lesbian polar bears are a thing in the wild. That was sarcasm.

In episode 41 of Season 7 of the children’s show’s empire, “Peppa Pig,” titled Families, ‘Penny the Polar Bear Introduced her two mothers.’

Penny said she drew a picture of her family.

“I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti.”

Well, at least they’ve put in something about a mom staying at home with the kids, what a novel concept. I don’t agree with introducing the lifestyle to children that is less than 1-2% of the population in any nation, but I don like the fact of mom’s staying at home and raising the kids like the good ole days, when America wasn’t in the toilet.

Peppa the pig is nationally syndicated in the United States on Nickelodeon, and has been for years.

The Peppa Pig Show premiered on British television 17 years ago, and has since become a worldwide phenomenon. Over 180 nations in 40 languages tune in to watch Peppa Pig.

“The cartoon was recently sold in a $4 billion deal to U.S. toy giant Hasbro. Peppa Pig has even caught the eye of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Clinton appeared on The Graham Norton Show in November 2019 and gushed about Peppa when she met one of the series’ voice actors,” CBS News reported.

More from NBC News:

It’s been called a “global phenomenon,” though it has also faced some criticism for reinforcing gender stereotypes by showcasing a nuclear family structure with a dad who works and a stay-at-home mom. A petition was first circulated in 2019 calling on the show, which has aired for nearly two decades and won three BAFTA awards, to feature same-sex parents. The request garnered nearly 25,000 signatures over the last few years. “Children watching Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal,” the petition says. “Peppa Pig is not just for entertainment, children are inevitably learning from it too.”

