‘PEOPLE’S CONVOY’ ORGANIZER MAUREEN STEELE SAYS COVID-19 MANDATE PROTEST TO START ON FEBRUARY 23 (VIDEO)

Maureen Steele, Organizer of the “People’s Convoy,” told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling of “The Balance” on Wednesday, that the truckers protest will start on Wednesday, February 23. According to Steel, it will be a coast-to-coast protest.



Steele told Bolling, “Thousands of semi-truck drivers are expected to take part in the protest. We have well over 1,000 truckers. I have lost count right now and I know it’s going to grow. The protest will depart on Interstate 40 heading east from Barstow, California.”



The People’s Convoy will be protesting government COVID-19 mandates. The truckers are demanding an end to the Emergency Powers Act concerning the pandemic, and to “restore our nation’s constitution.”



Steele said, “Our support staff is enormous. We have the Unity Project and they have hundreds of nonprofits that are under them so they literally have thousands of people helping pull this event off. So, it’s a huge undertaking, as you can image, getting all these trucks and all these people across the country and managing safety and logistics and committees. It’s an enormous group of people. I know Canada had hundreds. We have thousands.”



Steele continued saying she has concerns of being arrested after key organizers of the Canadian truckers “Freedom Convoy” were arrested, “But I’m not organizing this alone.”



Steele added, “Freedom isn’t free. Now is our time as Americans that we ensure freedom for our future generations, and we are doing it lawfully. We have the right to gather, we have the right to protest, we won’t be violating any laws. If there are any other rogue convoys that are unlawful, that is not ours.”

