That’s right America, the geniuses in charge now say that even if you’ve had Covid-19 and fully recovered, you should take the vaccine, because why not, right? I mean why not just have immunity to it like you would any other cold or flu?

Amid reports of vaccine shortages occurring around the world, a new study (pdf) suggests that people who have already had COVID-19 should get only one shot of the mRNA vaccine to avoid possible unnecessary adverse reactions and free up supplies for those who need it more.

The study, which hasn’t been peer-reviewed, evaluated vaccine reactions after receiving the first dose in 231 individuals—83 with a past infection of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus and 148 who had never had an infection.

Researchers from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai found that both groups equally reported experiencing pain, swelling, and redness at the injection site at the time of vaccination, which improved in a couple of days. However, people with a prior infection experienced more severe systemic reactions—fever, headache, chills, muscle or joint pain, and fatigue—than those who had never been infected.

“We also noted that vaccine reactogenicity [expected reactions] after the first dose is substantially more pronounced in individuals with pre-existing immunity akin to side-effects reported for the second dose in the phase III vaccine trials [of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna],” the researchers stated.

A severe systemic reaction to a vaccine “prevents daily activity,” according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Overall, there was a higher report of local and systemic adverse reactions in the vaccine group compared to the placebo group in both the Moderna (pdf) and the Pfizer-BioNTech (pdf) phase 3 studies that continue to collect data on vaccine safety and efficacy.

The study also looked at the immune system’s response to the vaccines in 109 people: 41 who had recovered from COVID-19 and 68 who’ve never had the disease, and found those in the recovered group had “10-20 times higher” antibody levels than those who had never been infected.

