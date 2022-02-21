Pennsylvania School District Sends Out Detailed Survey Asking Kids Who Their Parents Voted For in 2020

A Pennsylvania school district has sent out a survey asking detailed questions to students about their parents political views, including who they voted for in the 2020 elections.

We grew up in a time, where our grandparents and parents didn’t tell you who they voted for, even though you had an idea. Politics today have now became like rival sports teams, where saying you you voted for could get you into a brawl.

Students at @WestChesterASD were given a detailed survey inquiring about their parents’ political views including who they voted for in 2020 and where they get their news from. Why would the school need to know this? pic.twitter.com/i8wlXpLs9N — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2022

Here’s a look at the survey sent out by the West Chester ASD in Pennsylvania.

Considering schools are ran by the tyrannical and liberal teachers unions that receive hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars every year, which they in turn use to support Democrat candidates, this is an alarming survey, isn’t it?

What are your thoughts America? Would you be okay with this being asked to your children?

Thanks to our friends at Libs of Tik Tok on Twitter for bringing this story to light.

