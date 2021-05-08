Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Casting Dead Mother’s Ballot in 2020 Elections

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to five years probation after he admitted to casting an illegal ballot during the November 3 presidential elections.

Bruce Bartman, 70, apologized to Common Please court Judge Richard Cappelli during his hearing on Friday, saying he “made a stupid mistake” when he illegally case the mail-in-ballot for his deceased mother.

His own attorney, Samuel Stretton stated to the court during the hearing that it was “a very misguided political mistake, and very stupid.”

According to the court, the illegal ballot he cast was for former President Donald Trump.

Bartman entered a guilty plea to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting. Including probation, Bartman will not be able to vote in an election for four years and cannot serve on a jury.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer stated that he believed that “justice has been served” with the guilty plea, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“There’s not public benefit to him being incarcerated,” Stollsteimer said. “This defendant from the beginning has accepted responsibility for his actions, and he has paid the price for them.”

