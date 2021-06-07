Pennsylvania Lawmakers Say Voters Demanding Them to Have Arizona Style Audit

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania say they are looking forward to an Arizona style audit soon in their state after touring the audit facility near Phoenix.

A delegation from Pennsylvania will try to convince legislative leaders in the state to back an audit of the 2020 election after visiting an election review taking place in Arizona’s largest county.

On Friday, Trump himself demanded action, calling on State Senate President Jake Corman (R., Centre) to “fulfill his promise to his constituents to conduct a full Forensic Audit.”

“The people of Pennsylvania and America deserve to know the truth,” Trump said in a statement. “If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!”

Pennsylvania Democrats are pushing back though.

Before Trump waded into the debate, State Rep. Seth Grove (R., York), chair of the committee that held 10 hearings on Pennsylvania’s election system, threw cold water on the idea of an audit.

“The PA House of Representatives will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election,” Grove said Thursday on Twitter. “We are focused on fixing our broken election law to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Radical Democrat Governor Tom Wolf fired shots at the Republicans who control the Pennsylvania State Senate.

“What they’re calling for isn’t an ‘audit.’ It’s a taxpayer-funded disinformation campaign and a disgrace to democracy,” Wolf said on Twitter. “Pennsylvania had a free and secure election. That’s a fact. Pennsylvanians deserve better from their elected officials.”

Isn’t it amazing how the left is so against auditing what they want you to believe they won in a landslide?

One of the Republican Senators who lead the hearings back in November and December in Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano said election reform was all that’s on his mind.

“Obviously No. 1 on his mind was election reform in Pennsylvania,” Mastriano told a radio interviewer at the time. “I have been keeping him up to speed. … He is not happy with the Pennsylvania General Assembly, at all.”

Mastriano arranged for Fulton County, in south-central Pennsylvania, to perform an election audit earlier this year using a West Chester-based contractor now working on the Arizona recount. It was funded by a nonprofit headed by former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, according to the Arizona Mirror.

“A county audit like the one authorized by the Arizona State Senate is critically necessary for our Commonwealth,” Mastriano said Friday.

