Pennsylvania GOP Begins ‘Election Integrity’ Review Process, Democrats OUTRAGED!

Senate Republicans in Pennsylvania have began reviewing the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election results during a public hearing Thursday.

The “Election review” process is intended to look deeper into the voting system and authenticity of Pennsylvania voters, it isn’t meant to overturn election results, rather it is intended to help restore trust of the state’s voters, the GOP says.

The Republican-led State Senate has ordered subpoenas from Democrat Governor Tom Wolf’s office, asking for personal information about the state’s voters.

This information would include; drivers license information, partial social security numbers, any changes in voter registration, and whether the person voting did so in person, or by mail.

Also subpoenaed by the state’s Republican-controlled committee, was all of the communication between the county election officials and the Pennsylvania Secretary of State.

Although the state’s GOP believes there is a valid reason to move on with this review, Pennsylvania Democrats have voiced their staunch opposition to the process saying it is a waste of time, money, and resources.

In a statement, Gov. Wolf shared his discontentment with the review, saying it would compromise the security and integrity of election materials.

“Let’s be very clear, this information request is merely another step to undermine democracy, confidence in our elections and to capitulate to Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. It is a direct continuation of the same lies that resulted in the attack on the Capitol, and that have done so much to destabilize our political institutions over the ten months since last year’s election,” the Democrat said.

The governor also compared the “election integrity” review to the audit that is currently underway in Arizona, calling it a circus.

“We continue to strongly oppose any effort which would compromise the security and integrity of election materials, infrastructure and the personal information of Pennsylvania voters, while undermining confidence in our elections by bringing an Arizona-style circus to Pennsylvania,” said Wolf.

