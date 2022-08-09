Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry Says FBI Confiscated His Phone One Day After Mar-a-Lago Raid

What we are witnessing in America hasn’t been seen before in our nations history. These are Gestapo like tactics last seen in late 1930s Nazi Germany, and it’s frightening.

Pennsylvania Congressman and Trump Ally Scott Perry says the FBI confiscated his cell phone on Tuesday afternoon just one day after the insane Mar-a-Lago raid.

Perry, in an exclusive statement, told Fox News on Tuesday that while traveling with his family earlier in the day, he was approached by three FBI agents who handed him a warrant and requested that he turn over his cell phone.

“This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone. They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish. I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress,” Perry said in his statement. “My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business.”

Folks, this is what a weaponized Department of Justice looks like. This is a Banana Republic, and America is in big big trouble. Pray for our nation, and pray that he gives the leadership in the Republican Party the courage to stand up to this tyranny.

