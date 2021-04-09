Pennsylvania Agrees to Remove Names of Dead Citizens From Voter Rolls in Settlement Agreement

The State of Pennsylvania agreed to remove the names of deceased people on their voter rolls, an election-integrity watchdog group announced after reaching a settlement agreement in court with State officials.

The fact that it took a Settlement Agreement to get the State of Pennsylvania to remove the names of Dead Citizens from its voter rolls speaks volumes for what happened in 2020… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 9, 2021

The lawsuit which was filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation in November of 2020, alleged that some 21,000 registrants who had died were still on the state’s voter rolls at the time of the 2020 presidential elections.

Pennsylvania agreed to compare its voter-registration database with the Social Security Death Index, and then direct all county election commissions to remove the names of dead registrants.

“This marks an important victory for the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania,” Public Interest Legal Foundation President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said in a statement in announcing the court’s decision. “The Commonwealth’s failure to remove deceased registrants created a vast opportunity for voter fraud and abuse. It is important to not have dead voters active on the rolls for 5, 10, or even 20 years. This settlement fixes that.”

The lawsuit was filed after the Nov. 3 election and when then-candidate Joe Biden took a lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Ultimately, the Pennsylvania Secretary of Commonwealth’s office certified the election.

The foundation said it found that 9,212 of the 21,000 voters had been dead for more than five years, and nearly 2,000 voters had been dead for more than 10 years.

The settlement stipulates that the “Department of State shall transmit to each county commission the names of the individuals registered in each respective county identified as deceased as a result of the comparison undertaken” with the “death data set received” from Electronic Registration Information Center that was then “compared to the full voter registration database … for the purpose of identifying persons who are ineligible to vote by reason of the registrant’s death.”

