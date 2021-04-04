PELOSI’S BID TO STEAL GOP SEAT FAILS WHEN ​HART WITHDRAWS CONTEST

Pelosi’s bid to steal a GOP House seat has failed. Last week Speaker Pelosi bragged about working to steal a certified GOP Iowa House seat and said it’s her right to seat and unseat any member of Congress she wants.

But when Democrat Rita Hart withdrew her contest before the House Committee on Administration in Iowa’s House race, that ended Pelosi’s effort to seal the seat for the Democrats.

Hart is trying to make it seem like the race for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District was stolen from her, that state election officials failed to review the race adequately, and that Iowans were therefore disenfranchised. None of this is true. The contest between Hart and Miller-Meek was extremely close, as it came down to just six votes, but it was lawfully won. Iowa Officials even held a recount to make sure of that, and when Miller-Meeks was still in the lead, the state’s bipartisan canvassing board voted unanimously to certify her victory.

When it became clear this week that House Democrats would not be able to round up a majority to overturn GOP Republican Mariannette Miller-Week’s narrow victory, Hart withdrew her contest.

In late November Miller Meeks won her recount in Iowa’s Second Congressional District by 6 votes against Democrat Rita Hart. Miller-Meeks was the 14th pickup for the GOP House in the 2020 election.

Don’t ever forget this, that Pelosi and the House Democrats, actively tried to steal a House seat in Iowa with the help of Hillary Clinton’s own Perkins Coie Law firm. It is the largest law firm headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, with 20 offices across the United States, as well as offices in China and Taiwan, and has over 1,000 attorneys on staff.

