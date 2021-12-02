WATCH: Pelosi Violates Mask Mandate at Crowded DC Party ‘Rules for Thee, Not for Me’ (VIDEO)

The delusional Speaker of the House is at it again. Nancy Pelosi out violating mask mandates in Washington, D.C. and she could care less. Rules for thee, but not for me is in full effect America, are you paying attention yet?

The day after President Biden urged all Americans to wear masks indoors, like the idiot stick that he is, Pelosi was photographed unmasked at a packed indoor party in Washington, D.C.

The lovely event took place at the Museum of American History, where attendees ages two and oder are required to wear masks, Breitbart reported.

Congresman Thomas Massie (R-KY), who is suing Pelosi for punishing him and other colleagues in the House for not wearing a mask, hammered her on Twitter. “Rules for thee, not for me.”

“Rules for thee, not for me.”https://t.co/Mh6K32F7Ii — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 1, 2021

Here’s Pelosi fist bumping a poor lad in a video.

Rules for thee, but not for me! Queen Pelosi spotted maskless at event where children were forced to wear masks… pic.twitter.com/0ZQZC063BC — News Punch (@realnewspunch) December 1, 2021

