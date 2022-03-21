PELOSI LEADERSHIP PAC FUNDING EFFORT TO END FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS FOREVER

Under Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Speaker of the House, the Democrats, for the first time, will have a group solely dedicated to shepherding them through the redistricting cycle: the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

It will serve as a data and legal powerhouse, and a go-between for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the various state legislatures and cartographers, Led by the highly partisan Eric Holder, the former attorney general for the Obama administration, and Kelly Ward Burton, who was at the DCCC during the last round of redistricting.



The New American reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the effort of former Attorney General Eric Holder to redraw electoral maps in ways that favor Democrats, despite her supposed opposition to gerrymandering.



Political Action Committee (PAC) to the future, Pelosi’s leadership PAC, gave $300,000 to Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee in late 2020. This despite the fact that Pelosi said in 2019 that partisan gerrymandering efforts”compromise the integrity of our democracy.”



Holder’s organization aims to influence the once-a-decade redistricting process than can determine which party will take control of Congress. According to Politico, the group will serve as an intermediary between the DCCC and state legislatures, providing data and legal resources.



PAC to the Future’s finances is overseen by Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband. The PAC is the only politician-linked political committee that has donated to Holder’s group in the last two years.



“This year, the Democratic Majority passed H.R. 1, the For The People Act, which works to end partisan gerrymandering by requiring all states to establish independent, nonpartisan redistricting commissions to draw open transparent statewide district maps after each Census,” Pelosi said in 20019. “We will continue to fight partisan gerrymandering, ensure every citizen’s vote counts and oppose any attempt to compromise the integrity of our democracy.”



Another source of funding for Holder’s outfit is George Soros. The Hungarian-born billionaire’s Democracy PAC, which itself is, in turn, largely funded by his nonprofit network, gave the National Democratic Redistricting Committee a six-figure donation.



If Nancy can get HR1 pushed through and signed by President Biden while installing Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee, fair and free elections will become another historical relic in the United States.



Our Appreciation to our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...