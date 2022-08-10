PELOSI GAFFED ACROSS ASIA WHILE KEEPING HER SON PAUL JR. WHO TRAVELED WITH HER HIDDEN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) went to Asia with a stop in Taiwan despite China’s threats and the displeasure of President Joe Biden. She didn’t stay long at any of her stops, just long enough to make some gaffe remarks inmost instances.

In a couple of those stops she seemed to be competing with Joe Biden and/or Kamala Harris for the incoherency and ridiculous comment prize, and with those three, that would be prize of the day.

While she was in Taiwan, she made this comment referring to “Benjamin Franklin, our presidency.”

While speaking to the media in Taiwan on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to reference the Benjamin Franklin presidency. pic.twitter.com/zWMke05pya — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2022

Wait a minute, Nancy. Benjamin Franklin was an incredibly important Founder of our country, but was never president. That’s is pretty basic elementary school knowledge.

It isn’t quite clear what Pelosi was trying to quote here. She says, “Freedom and democracy, freedom and democracy are one thing, security here. If we don’t have – we can’t have either, if we don’t have both.”

She must have meant the famous “freedom and security” quote, but that doesn’t include democracy, so It isn’t clear what she was trying to say. The actual quote is, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Franklin noted, “We are a Republic, if we can keep it.”

And it wasn’t a surprise that those weren’t the only comments from Pelosi that raised eyebrows.

When she was in Tokyo, she was also talking about our relationship with China, an obvious topic of discussion given the overhanging drama from them, after her Taiwan visit.

She did say some good things mentioning China wouldn’t stop us from visiting Taiwan and we will stand by them. She said, “This isn’t about me, this is about them, which seemed like a good thing for her to say. But she then went over the edge with a crazy comment.

Pelosi said, “When I was a little girl, I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China, so we’ve always felt a connection there.”

She went on to make some more questionable comments about China, “We must work with China on issues that relate to the climate crisis, being two of the biggest committers, and we can learn a lot from China in that regard. But we also have to work together for some decisions.”

"We must work with China on issues that relate to the climate crisis, being two of the biggest committers, and we can learn a lot from China in that regard. But we also have to work together for some decisions" — Ken Moriyasu (@kenmoriyasu) August 5, 2022

And the most recent news concluding Pelosi’s Asian trip, Fox News Host of ‘Jesse Watters Primetime,’ Jesse Watters, reported Monday, saying, “We told you about Hunter’s escapades from being bribed with Chinese diamonds to funding a Russian sex trafficking ring, but we just found out Hunter has some competition. His Name? Paul Pelosi, Jr. As far as we can tell, he’s never had a real job. The kind you have to punch a clock. So, what does Pauly Jr. do all day? Well, last week, Nancy snuck little Pauly on her Plane to Asia.

His name wasn’t listed as part of the official delegation. They didn’t want you to know Paul went to Asia with his mom, but if you look closely at the photos, there he is, Pauly P. Jr., about as unqualified as Hunter with all the big dogs there in Asia. He was also caught by foreign photographers in Singapore and Japan.

The U.S. press, who covered every move Nancy made in the Pacific, somehow never noticed that her son Paul was along for the ride. He was even wearing the same purple tie he wore when he went to Ukraine. Oh, you didn’t know he went to Ukraine?

Well, yeah, we didn’t either. You won’t find any trace of this on the speaker’s website because she didn’t want you to know about Pauly Jr. What was your son doing there? He’s not an elected official. He’s not an advisor to Nancy. He doesn’t even live in Washington, but he was greeted as royalty by the president of Taiwan.

If you though Hunter Biden’s business deals were shady, just wait. Pauly Jr. is on the payroll of two lithium mining companies and Asia just happens to be a lithium gold mine and Taiwan just happens to be a world leader in lithium battery production. He’s also heavily invested in Singapore’s energy sector. Wasn’t that another stop on Nancy’s trip?

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...