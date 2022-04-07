Pelosi Flips Out After House Republicans Actually Subpoena Hunter Biden to Testify Before Congress

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led the House Democratic troops to shut down a subpoena that would have have put President Joe Biden’s beleaguered son Hunter Biden on the Congressional witness stand.

The Republican-backed subpoena came after mounting evidence that Hunter Biden is involved in international crimes that implicate the president.

As reported earlier, there is evidence that his father, the believed “Big Guy” in a Hunter Biden email, took at least “ten percent” of his cut, and potentially as much as “half” his salary.

Peter Schweizer, who details the presidential son’s Chinese activities in his book “Red Handed,” believes now that all signs point to Hunter Biden’s federal indictment.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on March 20th, he explained why:

“Hunter’s legal team cooperation indicate the president’s son is about to be indicted,” Schweizer claimed.

Amid the mounting pressure on Hunter Biden, a whistleblower has come forward in an interview to the Daily Mail, stating that he has “450 gigabytes of erased material” from Hunter Biden’s laptop. In it are believed to be 80,000 images and videos, never-before-seen in public, that will shock even those who have seen the initial files released from the “laptop from hell.”

Jack Maxey, a former colleague of Steve Bannon, sat down with the Daily Mail for an interview on what is in the “erased” files on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

It is in this brewing public maelstrom over Hunter Biden that Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee denied the motion from Republicans on Tuesday to subpoena Hunter Biden.

“Democrats just denied our motion to subpoena Hunter Biden,” the GOP members of the committee tweeted. “They refuse to hold Hunter accountable for his shady business dealings that make us more dependent on China for renewable energy. It’s past time for accountability.”

Rep. Andy Biggs had issued the motion to subpoena the president’s son as a witness because of what he referred to as his “invaluable” expertise on cobalt mining.

“I just made a motion to subpoena Hunter Biden as a witness for the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s hearing on electrifying [USPS],” Biggs tweeted. “Hunter sold a U.S. cobalt mine to a Chinese company. Cobalt is necessary for electric car production. Hunter’s expertise is invaluable!”

“Wow,” Biggs tweeted after his motion was shot down. “Democrats just denied my motion to subpoena Hunter. They continue to protect him at any cost. I guess Democrats are ok with his shady business dealings.”

House Republicans on the Oversight and Reform Committee had called on Hunter Biden to testify last week. Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, divulged the call to testify on Twitter.

“House Committee on Oversight and Reform Republicans request the attendance and testimony of Hunter Biden,” Comer said aletter to Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY).

In May 2020, prior to federal investigators and left-wing publications like the New York Times and Washington Post admitting the Hunter Biden laptop was indeed real, Nancy Pelosi scolded Republicans for ‘targeting’ President Biden’s family members.

The House Speaker issued a statement after the Senate Homeland Security Committee voted to authorize a subpoena as part of the GOP-led investigation targeting former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

“Nearly 100,000 Americans have died from coronavirus, yet the GOP Senate is wasting precious time and taxpayer dollars smearing the President’s political rivals, while telling hungry families and laid-off workers to just ‘take a pause’,” she claimed.

“Instead, these Republican subpoenas are a clear act of retaliation and political retribution intended to help the President keep his job,” she continued. “It is sad that the GOP Senate has meekly and weakly chosen to be complicit in the President’s desperate and dangerous political tactics instead of passing legislation to save lives and livelihoods.”

“I call upon Leader McConnell to ‘take a pause’ in the Senate GOP’s obstruction of meeting the needs of the American people,” Pelosi said.

It looks like the obstruction is all coming from Nancy Pelosi’s end.

