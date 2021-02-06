Pelosi & Dems Break 200+ Years of Tradition & Ban Minority Party Member from Committees

For the first time in the history of the United States, the House majority banned a minority party member from serving on any House committees because they didn’t like her.

Democrats, and 11 RINO’s (Republican in Name Only) voted 230-199 in the House to pass a four page resolution that booted Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene off of her seats on the education and budget committees.

This as you know is unheard of in the history of American politics. But that doesn’t stop the Democrats from doing it, because after all, they want power and they do not care about the American people.

Dangerous Precedent: @RepAndyBiggsAZ says Dems and RINOs have targeted @mtgreenee as part of an effort to reverse President Trump's legacy and silence a strong America First voice. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/haVe9KumV9 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 5, 2021

Democrats who’ve called for harm against the nation of Israel like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar however are still on committees.. Go figure..

