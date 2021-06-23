News

Pedestrian Bridge Collapses in Washington, D.C. Injuring Several, Blocking I-295 in Both Directions

Matt Couch June 23, 2021 No Comments

A Pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Washington, D.C. blocking interstate 295 from both directions according to D.C. Fire and EMS services.

The bridge collapsed midday on Wednesday, injuring several people.

The bridge collapsed at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, the agency said in a tweet.

DC Fire and EMS then updated the collapse with a new tweet and some pictures.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep it updated.

