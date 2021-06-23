Pedestrian Bridge Collapses in Washington, D.C. Injuring Several, Blocking I-295 in Both Directions

A Pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Washington, D.C. blocking interstate 295 from both directions according to D.C. Fire and EMS services.

The bridge collapsed midday on Wednesday, injuring several people.

The bridge collapsed at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, the agency said in a tweet.

Update pedestrian bridge collapse Kenilworth Ave & Polk St NE. #DCsBravest on scene reporting no entrapment and 3 minor injuries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

DC Fire and EMS then updated the collapse with a new tweet and some pictures.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

This is a developing story and we’ll keep it updated.

