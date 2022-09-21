PayPal’s Decision to Demonetize UK’s Free Speech Union is Dangerous Escalation in War on Freedom of Opinion, GETTR CEO Jason Miller Unloads

PayPal’s decision to demonetize UK’s Free Speech Union is dangerous escalation in war on freedom of opinion



PayPal’s decision this week to cancel the account of the United Kingdom’s Free Speech Union, effectively demonetizing an organization which fights for freedom of speech in the UK, shows how dire the state of free expression is today.



The organization, founded by Toby Young (@toadmeister), was told that they had violated PayPal’s “acceptable use policy,” however in a statement to The Telegraph, a PayPal spokesperson said that the company was walking a line between “protecting the ideals of tolerance, diversity and respect for people of all backgrounds and upholding the values of free expression and open dialogue.”



These capricious decisions from Big Tech should be seen for what they are: a tool to censor and punish anyone whose political views run counter to the ruling liberal orthodoxy. This should not be accepted in a healthy democracy, or anywhere in the world, for that matter.





GETTR Chief Executive Officer Jason Miller released this statement on the PayPal decision:



“Those who decry cancel culture as a myth are clearly not paying attention. This is just the latest example of Big Tech’s political overreach and shows why truly tolerant, free speech platforms like GETTR are so vital in defending free expression. We support the Free Speech Union in their new campaign lobbying for regulationsto prevent companies like PayPal demonetising organizations and individuals.”



GETTR, the world’s fastest growing free speech social media platform, will soon announce features which will allow users and organizations like The Free Speech Union to be able to monetize without the threat of political censorship or unfair bans. Today GETTR hosts over 6 million users in 192 different countries worldwide.



Earlier this month, the platform unveiled an edit button for all users, in addition to a massive upgrade for its in-app “Vision” short-video feature, which has already hit 39 million views. The platform recently reached 200 million livestream views following the launch of that feature just 11 months ago. GETTR will soon announce plans to allow users to monetize on the platform, without the threat of censorship.



Some of the most notable GETTR user accounts include Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, comedian and podcaster Russell Brand, conservative news commentators Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, British broadcaster and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, British professional football legend Matt Le Tissier, former White House chief strategist and “War Room” host Steve Bannon, radio great and author Mark Levin, investigative journalist Andy Ngo, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and podcasting great Joe Rogan.



For all GETTR media inquiries or to interview CEO Jason Miller please email:

PRESS@GETTR.com

