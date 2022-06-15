PAUL PELOSI, SPEAKER PELOSI’S HUSBAND, HAS COURT DATE SET FOR HIS ALLEGED DUI

Following a recent alleged DUI arrest, a court date has been set for Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, though no decision has been made on whether he will face criminal charges.

Paul Pelosi agreed to a court date of August 3, at 8:30 a.m. in Napa County Superior Court, Nappa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced.

He will be arraigned at that time if criminal charges are filed. Haley’s office is currently reviewing charges stemming from the DUI arrest in May, Haley said.

Haley continued, “The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi. This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County.”

“No decision has been made at this time. Any speculation to the contrary in incorrect. When a filing decision is made by the Napa County District Attorney, the media and public will be notified,” Haley added.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) on May 29 for driving under the influence of alcohol with a .08% blood alcohol content or higher, after his cars was struck by another vehicle.

He was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections, cited and released. At the time, Nancy Pelosi, was on the East Coast and declined to comment.

“The CHP say Paul Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche that was hit by a 2014 Jeep as Pelosi’s car tried to cross a state road in Napa County. Pelosi was booked into the Napa County Detention Center on two DUI-related counts. He was released on a $5,000 bail.” No one was hurt and the Jeep’s driver wasn’t arrested, the CHP added.

To this point, Speaker of the House Pelosi has refused to comment on the situation. A spokesperson for Pelosi told CBS News that the Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...