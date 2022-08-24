Paul Pelosi Sentenced for Drunk Driving: It’s a Slap on the Wrist

Paul Pelosi, husband to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was arrested back on May 28th for driving drunk and running into another vehicle. But of course, just like the elites always do, Paul Pelosi gets out of this like it’s a laughing matter.

Pelosi pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of drunk driving that happened earlier in the summer.

According to a report from The Daily Wire, “Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga sentenced Paul Pelosi to five days in prison and three years of probation. He will get credit for the two days that he already served and will receive credit for two more days due to alleged good behavior.”

So Pelosi gets wealthy with insider stop trading tips (Which is okay if you’re a member of Congress or the Senate, if you’re one of us regular folks that’s prison time), gets off over something you or I would have spent significant jail time over, and we’re just supposed to let it go as usual America.

It really must be nice to be part of the political elites in the United States of America.

Here’s more from The Daily Wire:

In lieu of having to spend the final day of the sentence in jail, Paul Pelosi will complete an an eight-hour court work program.

Paul Pelosi will have to pay thousands of dollars in fines, attend a three-month drunk driver class, and install a breathalyzer device in his car that will only allow the car to start after he has blown into it and the device confirms that he has not been drinking.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested on May 28 after a drunk-driving crash in which he smashed into a Jeep after dining at an area restaurant. Pelosi tried to pass off a police courtesy card when state Highway Patrol officers arrived, then blew a blood-alcohol level of .082% after failing a field sobriety test. Pelosi was driving back to the couple’s St. Helena vineyard home when the crash occurred on State Route 29. The driver of the 2014 Jeep, Jesus Lopez, 48, was injured in the crash and complained of having pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder, and neck when seen by investigators the following day. In the complaint, Lopez says he began experiencing severe headaches following the crash.

Both of the vehicles involved in the accident were totaled.

Officers with the High Patrol stated that the “VIP spouse’s eyes were red and watery,” indicating he was drunk as a skunk.

“He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” the complaint says.

Pelosi was then booked at the Napa County Jail. He was released from custody at 4:30 a.m. the next day. His wife, our delightful — not — House Speaker, was in Rhode Island when all of this happened.

This isn’t the first time Paul has been involved in a car accident. In fact, back in 1957, when he was 16, he was in an accident that killed his brother David.“

David. A neck brace the 19-year-old sibling wore was blamed for strangling him as he lay in the wreckage, and manslaughter charges were dismissed against Pelosi,” the report concluded.

Thanks to our friends at ChadPrather.com for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...