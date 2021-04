Not many people in our nations history have prophesied and told the truth and explained it so well like the late great Paul Harvey.

I love the stories that Paul always told around the Holidays, and this one is no different than The Christmas Birds, or “If I were the Devil.” It’s totally worth listening to.

Listen below to Paul Harvey and the Easter Story and it’s so so Powerful America!

