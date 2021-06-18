Patriots Call Out Traitors at Republican Event in Florida

Mike Pence and Lindsay Graham had to face a lot of angry Patriots at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Florida today. Mike Pence’s speech ended up getting drowned out by a mass of people yelling “Traitor!”

Turns out that ignoring the will of millions of Americans wanting an election so you can cash out on your money laundering, seven figure book deal doesn’t sit very well with most people. Now that the Capitol “riot” is turning out to be a government set up escalated by 20+ FBI informants and the NSA is turning over proof the FBI was illegally spying on over 16k Patriots…the remedy to heal this country with the nationwide audit a half million people were demanding that day seems like it’s looming inevitably on the horizon more than ever.

Lindsay Graham was also heckled as a “traitor” by Trigger Nation MAGA supporter Royale Dinero who also gave me a nice shout out in reference to my own incident at the airport where me and a dozen others called Lindsay Graham a traitor (amongst other things, I was no where near as nice.) 😂

Unlike the radical Left, which never seems to call out the atrocious actions of their own, conservatives seem to have no problem whatsoever calling out their own when they screw up, act crooked, and forget what their main job is. The Government works for us, and our representatives are supposed to listen to and represent us…we’re not going to let this election fraud “just drop” especially with all the fraud pouring out of Georgia and Arizona right now. We the People will not stop until we get our audit and set the vote straight, so don’t get surprised when you get “Lindsay Graham’d” everywhere you go in the meantime.

We’re not sorry. 🇺🇸

Fill out and submit your own Affidavit by following the instructions and downloading below.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...