PATRIOT! Rand Paul Delays Senate Vote on $40 Billion Ukraine Package, Calls for Massive Spending Oversight

Rand Paul has delayed another yet ridiculous Ukraine spending bill that would send yet another $40 billion of American taxpayer to the nation that the Democrats have used to funnel and fund things like Hunter Biden for example.

The legislation has been approved by the House and unfortunately has strong bipartisan support in the Senate, and will unfortunately pass.

Paul’s objection signified a departure from the overwhelmingly supportive stance that Congress and the Biden Administration tried to play off as unity.

Paul has been been a staunch opponent of the out of control budgets in Washington, D.C. for years. Paul raised concerns that the federal deficits and inflation in the country, which currently stands at a 40-year-high.

“My oath of office is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation, and no matter how sympathetic the cause, my oath of office is to the national security of the United States of America,” Paul said on the floor on Thursday.

“We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy … gasoline alone is up 48 percent, and energy prices are up 32 percent over the last year. Food prices have increased by nearly 9 percent. Used vehicle prices are up 35 percent for the year, and new vehicle prices have increased 12 percent or more,” he continued.

Paul noted that inflation “doesn’t just come out of nowhere” while pointing to deficit spending, noting that the United States spent almost $5 trillion on “COVID-19 bailouts” which have led to sky-high levels of inflation.

“Americans are feeling the pain, and Congress seems intent only on adding to that pain by shoveling more money out the door as fast as they can,” the Republican said.

The approximately $39.8 billion package for Ukraine includes $6 billion for security assistance to its military and national security forces and $8.7 billion to replenish stocks of U.S. equipment sent to the country.

