PATRIOT! Country Music Legend Travis Tritt CANCELS Concerts at Venues Requiring Covid Vaccinations, Mask Mandates, and Testing

Country music legend and superstar Travis Tritt is standing for all of us on this Tuesday. He’s cancelled all venues that were requiring his fans to be vaccinated, wear masks, or show proof of testing. He’s standing for your rights to say ‘no more’ America!

Tritt announced that he will not play concert venues that require their patrons to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, mask mandates, or require pre-show testing.

Adding that “the fear-mongering narrative is breaking down,” the country star encouraged his fans to stay strong in the face of adversity.

In a Monday press release Tritt shared on his website, announced that he has canceled all concerts at venues making such demands on its customers.

He also added that he will no longer play concerts going forward in venues making similar demands on fans.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” he wrote in an impassioned update.

Tritt continued, “Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately. Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning.”

Tritt added that he is “willing” to stand up for America’s freedoms and has no problem taking his tour elsewhere.

“This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes,” the 58-year-old hit musician added. “There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting.”

Tritt announced that he will not be playing previously scheduled shows in Muncie, Indiana; Philadelphia, Mississippi; Peoria, Illinois; or Louisville, Kentucky at the time of this reporting. No further dates have been canceled yet as of this article being published.

The fear-mongering narrative is breaking down. People who stand up against this narrative scare the hell out of those who promote fear. Hold the line and stand strong. 🇺🇸🎸 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 19, 2021

“I’m sorry for any inconvenience this situation creates for anyone who had purchased tickets to these shows. We will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can.”

Thanks to our friends at The Blaze for contributing to this article.

