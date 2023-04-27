PATHETIC! President Biden BUSTED with Cheat Sheets and Prewritten Questions/Answers for Reporters

In one of the most pathetic displays in history, President Joe Biden was flat out busted for having pre written out questions and answers for himself and the White House Press Pool.
This is not how a Constitutional Republic or a Democracy works folks, this is what tyranny looks like. This is what it looks like in Russia, China, and Iran. Not America!
A cheat sheet held by President Biden during a speech today revealed he had advance knowledge of questions from journalists.
Biden would only answer questions from journalists that were listed on his cheat sheet during the press conference.
During a press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discussing growing nuclear threats from North Korea, President Biden was caught holding a cheat sheet that revealed he had prior knowledge of a question from a journalist. The question read: “How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” The notes, along with the names of other Biden administration officials, indicated the order of remarks at the press conference.
This isn’t the first time President Biden has been caught using crib notes during public appearances, raising concerns about his cognitive abilities among Republicans. While his physician reported him to be in good health in February, he refused to address questions regarding the president’s cognitive strength.
In June of last year, a photojournalist snapped a photo of a cheat sheet revealing detailed instructions for the president’s actions in the Roosevelt Room. The note read, “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” and then directed the president, “YOU take YOUR seat.”
In July of 2021, a photographer captured an embarrassing moment for the president when an aide handed him a note that read, “Sir, there is something on your chin.” Biden has reportedly become irritated with aides disrupting his messaging approach, even if it puts him at odds with administration policy.
In March of this year, the president made unexpected comments calling for President Vladimir Putin’s removal from power following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The White House later had to walk back the comments. Biden’s use of cheat sheets and tendency to make unscripted comments have fueled speculation about his cognitive abilities, a concern that Republicans have voiced repeatedly.
As the oldest-ever president, concerns about Biden’s mental acuity have been at the forefront of political discourse. Despite his physician’s assurances about his health, the president’s use of cheat sheets and embarrassing gaffes have only added to the scrutiny.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
My last pay check was $8750 just ecom working 12 hours for every week. My neighbor have found the estimation of $15k for a long time and she works around 20 hours for seven days. p36 I can not trust how direct it was once I tried it information.. >>>>>> http://usaworking7.blogspot.com
I make $100 an hour taking risks and traveling to remote parts of the world. y32) I’ve been working remotely in Rome, Montecarlo and finally Paris for a week. I’m back in the US this week. I just followed the simple steps on this amazing website.
.
.
For Details►—————————➤ https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com
All 68 House Republicans voted to censure Zephyr, while the body’s 32 Democrats voted against it.
Google pays $300 on a regular basis. My latest salary check was $8600 for working 10 hours a week on the internet. My younger sibling has been averaging $19k for the last few months, and he constantly works approximately 24 hours. I’m not sure how simple it was once I checked it out.
This is my main concern………. https://prosalary1.blogspot.com/