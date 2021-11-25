PATHETIC: Biden On Waukesha Tragedy: ‘We Don’t Have All The Facts And Details Yet’ But He Sure Could Judge Kyle Rittenhouse, Couldn’t He?

The pathetic excuse of a presidency continued this week as President Joe Biden refused to make comments on the massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin at a Christmas parade where a radical domestic terrorist drove through the parade and mowed down more than 40 innocent people, killing at least six.

Multiple individuals are in ICU units and Critical Care Units, in a monstrous act that saw a radical and deliberate attack on a Christmas parade.

President Biden offered his remarks, in which he stated that “we don’t have all the facts and details yet,” and added, “My administration is monitoring the situation very closely.”

Biden offered his comments before he spoke of renominating Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve as chairman for a second consecutive term.

Biden stated:

Before I begin, I want to comment on the tragedy that occurred last night during the holiday parade in Wisconsin. While we don’t have all the facts and details yet, we know this morning that five families in Waukesha are facing fresh grief, a life without a loved one. At least 40 Americans are suffering from injuries, some of them in critical condition, and an entire community is struggling, struggling to cope with the horrific act of violence. Last night, people of Waukesha were gathered to celebrate the start of a season of hope and togetherness and thanksgiving.

This morning, Jill and I and the entire Biden family, and I’m sure all of us pray that that same spirit is going to embrace and lift up all the victims of this tragedy, bringing comfort to those recovering from injuries and wrapping the families of those who died in the support of their community. We’re all grateful for the extraordinary work from first responders from law enforcement to emergency room doctors who are working around the clock to deal with the terrible consequences of what happened last night. My administration is monitoring the situation very closely.

Biden spoke of not having “All the facts and details yet.”

Strange, he had no problem calling Kyle Rittenhouse who’s now acquitted for defending himself against pedophile felons, a White Supremacist before the jury was finished deliberating. It seems that the narrative is clear, and divide and conquer is the mission of the Democratic Party under Biden’s leadership.

But later, on the same day, Biden vented that he was “angry and concerned” as The Daily Wire reported:

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” Biden said in a statement. “I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.”

Thanks to our friends at The Daily Wire for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...