Pastor Shahram Hadian: The Globalists Are Using Covid To Beta Test Their Totalitarian Society (VIDEO)

Pastor Shahram Hadian is the co-pastor of Patriot Church and an upcoming speaker at the American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny. During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, we discuss everything from the globalist agenda, how they are using Covid-19 to usher in the New World Order and what we can do to fight back.

Covid-19 has been a shock to the American system, and many around the world are still reeling from the effects of the governments’ response to this plandemic. For many observers, the constant lies and missteps appears to be more than just coincidences, but completely intentional. That goes for everything from the origins of the virus to the infection/death rates to how effective the covid jabs actually are.



For many Christians who have been studying eschatology right out of the Bible for years, it appears almost as if much of what we are witnessing today was lifted right out of Scripture. Revelation 13:16-18 tells us:



“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666.”



Does this not sound just like the vaccine mandates that our wannabe dictators are attempting to implement? It’s clear that the Globalists are doing whatever they can do to usher in the totalitarian state… or, in other words, the Great Reset.



Pastor Shahram Hadian has a unique perspective on what we are witnessing today. Not only is he a pastor who has been preaching against the socialist and globalist takeover, predicting that this was going to happen, but he’s also an immigrant who was born in Iran and witnessed the overthrow of the Iranian government by the Islamic Marxists. He’s been shouting from the rooftops what would happen to America if we get overthrown… and here we are. He was right all along.



We are hearing reports about concentration camps being planned around the world, even right here in the United States of America. This would be a place reminiscent of the Japanese internment camps during World War II where our government would take people against their will who had tested positive for Covid-19 and force them into isolation. That’s not a violation of anyone’s Constitutional Rights at all, is it? (Extreme sarcasm)



Hadian explained that the goal of the globalists is to be able to track and control every man, woman and child in the entire world? How might they accomplish this goal? You guessed it… through mandatory vaccines.



Sure, we understand this information, but what do we do about it? We act. Massively and immediately.

Pastor Hadian explained that he’s working on organizing Christian Patriots on the local level, not really caring what happens in Washington DC. As he explains, the only way to truly preserve freedom is to have solid conservative and constitutional leadership at home that will stand up to the tyranny coming out of DC.



In fact, he’s predicting that there’s two primary paths forward for America. One path, if conservatives do not rise up with massive action, results in the ushering in of the Great Reset, establishing the New World Order. The other, if conservatives are successful, will most likely result in a divorce of sorts, with states making alliances with each other to protect their interests.



Here’s the harsh truth: we more than likely are not going to fix the swamp that is Washington DC. However, if we can reclaim our local governmental leadership, we can withstand the tyrannical edicts coming out of the Biden Regime and the Democrat Party. We may begin to see Red States coordinating with each other, making trade and travel deals in spite of any attempted restrictions imposed by the Feds.



We are facing a brand new world. Either route America takes will be a tough one. At the same time, it’s necessary and completely worth it to do whatever we can to preserve whatever freedoms we can for our children and grandchildren.



In order to make this happen, we are going to have to take massive and immediate action. Pastor Shahram Hadian will be joining Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Mark Sherwood, Pastor Greg Locke and Mindy Robinson at the American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny on February 5th to set the agenda and game plan for actionable steps to take to fight back against the Medical Tyranny we are facing.



For more information on Pastor Shahram Hadian and his teachings, please visit tilproject.com.



The American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny is a unique one-of-a-kind event that brings together some of the top speakers around the country in three separate locations simultaneously to create one epic livestream event. Featuring speakers such as Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Mark Sherwood, Pastor Greg Locke, JR Majewski, Pastor Shahram Hadian and Mindy Robinson, you will leave equipped and ready to implement actionable steps to stop medical tyranny in its tracks. Get registered today using code HADIAN for $10 off the livestream at http://americanactionsummit.com.

