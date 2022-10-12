Pastor Craig Hagin on How Artificial Intelligence Might Pave the Way for the Antichrist

Many Christians have been warning that we are in the End Times, given the globalist push, what appears to be the precursor to the Mark of the Beast and many of the other developments. Pastor Craig Hagin of Rhema Bible College joined me during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss how this might play out.

I want to preface this conversation first by being clear about my positions. Are we in the End Times? Yes, and we have been since Christ’s ascension into Heaven following his death, burial and resurrection. According to Scripture, no man knows the day or hour, and we know that the Apostles and early church actually believed He might return during their lifetime.

Every generation, it seems, Christians begin making the claim that Christ’s return is imminent. Yes, that is true. But that could be tomorrow or in a thousand years. Nobody knows.

What we do know is that the globalist powers-that-be seem to be trying to implement the one world government, religion and currency that is predicted in Scripture, ultimately establishing the reign of the antichrist.

What’s truly wild is how much technology plays into this. Pastor Hagin explained that while many have been claiming that the Mark of the Beast might be the covid jab or another similar injection, he’s wondered if it could be incorporated into our smart phones, given that we are heading towards a Digital dollar that could impact our ability to buy and sell.

The other interesting aspect of our conversation is how artificial intelligence could play into the antichrist, himself. Could the antichrist actually be an A.I. humanoid?

Pastor Hagin is the co-pastor at Rhema Bible Church and COO of Kenneth Hagin Ministries. He’s also an instructor at Rhema Bible Training College. For more information, please visit https://rhema.org.

Build up your natural immunity with Dr Zelenko’s Z-Stack and Z-DTOX. Use code FREEDOM for a discount at https://zstacklife.com/freedom.

For all of Jeff Dornik’s shows, interviews and articles, please visit https://jeffdornik.com.

Tune in every Thursday at 3pm PT for a new episode of In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston. https://freedomfirst.tv/inthefoxhole

Don’t forget that Freedom First TV is having our next online summit on transhumanism and artificial intelligence on Friday, October 14th. The only way to watch is by being a Freedom First TV subscriber. Use code JEFF when you sign up today at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.

In case you missed it, here’s the previous episode of The Jeff Dornik Show with Tracy Beanz:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go – Donate Today!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...