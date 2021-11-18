Pastor Brian Gibson & Matt Couch Join the Lineup for America Has Fallen Conference Saturday Nov 20, 2021

We are excited to announced the final lineup of speakers. We are honored to add The DC Patriot’s Matt Couch, Pastor Brian Gibson and Pastor Micah Sample. These three men bring a level of strength and understanding of the true problems this nation faces, which makes them a perfect addition to the lineup of Pastor Sam Jones, Dr Mike Spaulding, Schumann and myself.



Each of the sessions will tackle discussing one of the chapters from Pastor Sam Jones’ new book 5 Steps to Kill a Nation and How to Stop the Bleeding, which explain each of the five steps the Left has taken to destroy America. Pastor Sam will close out the evening summarizing the event and giving us our marching orders to go out and turn things around.



Here’s the schedule for Saturday (all times PT):



11am – Micah Sample (Introduction)

11:25am – Jeff Dornik (Forget God)

11:50am – Matt Couch (Destroy the Family)

12:15pm – Dr Mike Spaulding (Devalue Life)

12:40pm – Schumann (Take What Is Not Yours)

1:05pm – Pastor Brian Gibson (Hate Your Neighbor)

1:30pm – Pastor Sam Jones (Keynote)



America Has Fallen will be an online conference live-streaming on Saturday at 11am PT. Register for this event today! Admission is $15 for the conference, and then $35 if you’d like to also order 5 Steps to Kill a Nation.



Plugged In members get FREE admission, so consider joining today. On top of free admission, you’ll also get all the recordings of our conferences, the full library of GKTV shows and 30% off of all books in The GK Store. Get Plugged In today!



We are looking forward to having you join us for this extremely timely event on Saturday. -Jeff