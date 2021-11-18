Pastor Brian Gibson & Matt Couch Join the Lineup for America Has Fallen Conference Saturday Nov 20, 2021

This Saturday we are hosting an online conference called America Has Fallen. During this event, the entire lineup will do more than just point out the problems we face in America. Instead, we’ll take you back to understand the root causes of the overthrow of America and give you the solutions to saving this great nation. And let me tell you, it’s going to take each and every one of you to pull it off!
|We are excited to announced the final lineup of speakers. We are honored to add The DC Patriot’s Matt Couch, Pastor Brian Gibson and Pastor Micah Sample. These three men bring a level of strength and understanding of the true problems this nation faces, which makes them a perfect addition to the lineup of Pastor Sam Jones, Dr Mike Spaulding, Schumann and myself.
Each of the sessions will tackle discussing one of the chapters from Pastor Sam Jones’ new book 5 Steps to Kill a Nation and How to Stop the Bleeding, which explain each of the five steps the Left has taken to destroy America. Pastor Sam will close out the evening summarizing the event and giving us our marching orders to go out and turn things around.
Here’s the schedule for Saturday (all times PT):
11am – Micah Sample (Introduction)
11:25am – Jeff Dornik (Forget God)
11:50am – Matt Couch (Destroy the Family)
12:15pm – Dr Mike Spaulding (Devalue Life)
12:40pm – Schumann (Take What Is Not Yours)
1:05pm – Pastor Brian Gibson (Hate Your Neighbor)
1:30pm – Pastor Sam Jones (Keynote)
America Has Fallen will be an online conference live-streaming on Saturday at 11am PT. Register for this event today! Admission is $15 for the conference, and then $35 if you’d like to also order 5 Steps to Kill a Nation.
Plugged In members get FREE admission, so consider joining today. On top of free admission, you’ll also get all the recordings of our conferences, the full library of GKTV shows and 30% off of all books in The GK Store. Get Plugged In today!
We are looking forward to having you join us for this extremely timely event on Saturday. -Jeff
|We’ve just launched GKTV, where we are now live-streaming all of our shows, including Dr Mike Live, Conversations with Jeff Dornik, The Shining Light Podcast and The Big Brown Gadfly. All new shows will be available to watch for free, while the older shows will be exclusively for Plugged In Members. On top of getting access to the full library of GKTV shows, members also get 30% off in The GK Store, FREE admission to all online conferences, discounted admission to in-person events and the recordings from all of our conferences. Get Plugged In today!
If you’d like to support The GateKeepers through a one-time or recurring donation, click here. Anyone who donates at least $20 will receive a FREE copy of Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America.