Passage of Latest Gun Restrictions Bill Proves Legislators Aren’t Voting Based on What Constituents Want

Today, Saturday June 25, 2022, President Joe Biden signed into law the new gun safety package passed by Congress this week. This is complete proof that our legislators are doing what they want done, not what the people they represent want done.

A new poll published by the Trafalgar Group, in partnership with the Convention of States has revealed that a plurality of American believe that the government will abuse “red flag” gun control laws, proving once again that the people of this great nation are far smarter than the politicians who represent them in Congress.

It really should be a no-brainer that you can’t trust the government with any sort of law that seeks to place a limitation on one of your constitutional rights. Look at the track record of the government thus far. Have hey ever given any of us a single reason to trust them with anything?

The last thing we need is the federal government attempting to try and us safe from gun violence. You can see how they tried to keep us “safe” from the coronavirus, and you already see how that turned out. Besides, it’s not their job to protect us from gun crime.

Government officials at all levels have spent the last two years demonizing their opponents and using whatever means possible to censor or threaten those who disagree with them, so the idea that we should now trust those same people to not abuse a law that could infringe on basic constitutional rights is laughable.

The vast majority of Democrats, 53.3%, stated “They don’t believe red flag gun laws have the potential to be abused by local authorities and government officials to disarm their political opponents and/or citizens who disagree with them.” according to a Just the News report.

One-third of the Democrats who were surveyed stated they were “not sure” what the implications of these laws might be.

That means that 53.3% of Democrats have actually swallowed the “we’re from the government and we’re here to help” line, which is why they are successfully being robbed blind economically, and also willingly handing over their freedoms to the government. They have actually been fooled into thinking the government has their best interest at heart. The gullibility of Democrats is amazing.

A whopping 72.2% of Republicans have stated that they believe these red flag gun laws are “designed to temporarily take guns away from individuals” and could potentially be abused by government officials. And a stunning 52.3% of independents agree with the GOP.

There were more Democrats in the poll than conservatives, with independents making up 25% of the participants.

The Senate passed its version of the bill late on Thursday night by a 65-33 vote, while the House of Representatives passed the bill in a 234- 193 vote on Friday, exactly one month after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill was forwarded to President Biden to sign into law.

This is the first gun control measure to come out of Congress in nearly three decades.

The narrow bill focuses on mental health and school safety, and includes incentives for states to pass so-called red flag laws.

The Tenth Amendment of the Bill of Rights contained in the U.S. Constitution clearly states that if a power is not part of the list of enumerated powers given to the federal government, it is supposed to be reserved for the state.

We were always supposed to be a group of politic bodies loosely bound to each other through the Constitution to a federal government. States are supposed to have the majority of the power to decide how to handle issues like gun violence, or abortion, as far as that goes.

In reality, local governments are the ones who should be deciding these issues, as that is the government closest to the people that violence impacts. That’s how our constitutional republic works.

