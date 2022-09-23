Part 1: Watch Dan Bongino’s Bombshell Interview with FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin [VIDEO INSIDE]

Dan Bongino has dropped a bombshell with this exclusive interview with FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin and the information you will hear in this interview is jaw dropping.

In this episode, Dan Bongino talks with the FBI Whistleblower, Special Agent Kyle Seraphin, in a bombshell interview about the inner workings and corruption of the FBI.

If you’ve noticed by now, if you try to google this or search this interview, NO ONE is covering it. Not Fox News, Not Newsmax, Not OANN, everyone is scared to death of this interview that Dan Bongino did with this FBI Whistleblower.

Dan Bongino says this is one of the most important interviews he’s ever done in his career.

WATCH:

Come back to The DC Patriot tomorrow for Part 2 of this critical interview.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...