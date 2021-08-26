Parler CEO: We Are Owed an Apology

As reported in Reuters, “The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials.” In other words, there is no evidence justifying the rush to judgment and accusations by many—including, notably, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg—that the events of January 6 were the result of deliberate coordination conducted on up-and-coming social media platforms Parler and Gab.

Recall that Sandberg said, back in January, “I think these events were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate, don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency.”

Parler CEO George Farmer, upon hearing the news, said, “As we told Congress earlier this year, while we did not see any evidence of coordination on Parler, we did see, in the weeks leading up to January 6, an increase in the amount of violent and inciting content. We appropriately removed accounts for violating our terms of service and forwarded examples to the FBI. These latest findings are just more proof that Parler and Gab were unjustly scapegoated and that Parler’s sudden removal from the Internet was unwarranted.

“We are owed an apology from everyone who rushed to judgment about Parler—but especially from our competitors and service providers who should have known better. From some, perhaps, financial restitution might be in order.”

