Parler CEO John Matze Announces His Termination from Company

In a bizarre move now former Parler CEO John Matze announced his own termination late last week, as the company has struggled to rebound since Amazon pulled the plug on their servers after the January 6th fiasco in Washington, D.C.

Matze announced late on Wednesday that he has been terminated as the company’s CEO.

Matze said that the Parler board on Jan. 29 decided to terminate his position, adding that he did not participate in the decision.

Matze said in a memo obtained by The Epoch Times, “I understand that those who now control the company have made some communications to employees and other third parties that have unfortunately created confusion and prompted me to make this public statement.

“Over the past few months, I’ve met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech and my view of how the Parler site should be managed. For example, I advocated for more product stability and what I believe is a more effective approach to content moderation,” Matze added.

“Over the past few weeks, I have worked endless hours and fought constant battles to get the Parler site running but at this point, the future of Parler is no longer in my hands.”

Matze said that he plans on taking a few weeks off.

“After that, I’ll be looking for new opportunities where my technical acumen, vision, and the causes I am passionate about will be required and respected,” he said.

“I want to thank the Parler employees, the people on Parler and Parler supporters for their tireless work and devotion to the company. They are an amazing group of diverse, hardworking, and talented individuals and I have the utmost respect for them. Many of them have become my second family,” Matze added.

“I want to thank all the people of Parler that supported me and the platform. This has been the true American Dream: an idea from a living room to a company of considerable value. I’m not saying goodbye, just so long for now.”

Fox News was first to report on Matze’s termination.

Matze told Reuters that he had not been given a settlement. He added that Parler now has an “executive committee” consisting of Matthew Richardson and Mark Meckler.

Mercer, Richardson, Meckler, and Parler did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

Dan Bongino, a conservative media personality and Parler investor, in a Facebook video disputed Matze’s version of events surrounding his termination.

“Let me be crystal clear on this. He [Matze] makes two points, that ‘oh I was a big advocate for free speech it was my vision’ and “I was a big advocate for product stability.’ That is not true. That is not true. That is false,” Bongino said, referring to the memo.

Bongino said that there were two separate visions for the company and that “the relationship with Parler and the CEO did not work out because the CEO’s vision was not ours.”

“Our vision was crystal clear,” he said. “We needed to get up and fight back some terrible decisions were made in the past that led to this—that led us to getting put down by Amazon and others. It was us—me and the two other owners—that were constantly on the side of ‘this site was going to be a free speech platform’ or it was going to be nothing.”

“Folks, we could have been up after Apple Amazon and Google wiped us out, we could have been up in a week if we just would’ve bent the knee and followed all the ridiculous Apple edicts to become a heavy moderation site to the left of Twitter,” Bongino noted. “That’s not what we’re going to do. We don’t want to want garbage on our site either and we took the proper steps to do that. But we were a free speech site and we’ll remain as such and that’s why it’s taken so long to get back up.”

Bongino said that Matze’s statement “is an outrageous attack on people who have done nothing but work day and night to get this site back up and to fight back against these cancel culture goons. And to get knee-capped like this by someone we trusted is a disgrace.”

You can read more from our friends at The Epoch Times. One things for sure, Parler’s future continues to remain uncertain.

3 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...