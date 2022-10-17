News

Parler CEO Announces Ye (Kanye West) Has Entered into an Agreement to Buy the Company

Patriot Staff October 17, 2022 2 Comments

The following is a statement and press release from the CEO of Parler in regards to Ye, formerly Kanye West buying the company.

Dear Parler Family, 

Today is one of the most exciting days in the history of Parler (and we are no strangers to excitement). Parlement Technologies has entered into an agreement in principle to sell Parler to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). Ye is not only a music & apparel titan but he, like Parler, has faced senseless and unnecessary censorship and cancelation by Big Tech. He shares Parler’s passion for free speech and independent thought. 

I am sure you have questions, and I’d like to answer a few right here. Firstly, Ye’s acquiring of Parler will strengthen our ability to create an uncancelable ecosystem. No one should have to self-censor out of uncertainty about which legal speech will get him or her banned. No individual or business should worry about being completely deplatformed, as Parler was, merely for the expression of opposing viewpoints. Groupthink is, and always has been, more dangerous than independent thinking. 

The current Parler staff you’ve come to know —many of whom you’ve interacted with— will still be working on the app, and the platform will continue to utilize Dynascale’s cloud services. 

Parler will remain a place where everyone can think, listen, and speak freely. We will continue the fight against censorship, cancel culture, and authoritarianism. 

While I cannot provide all the details today, I have complete confidence that Parler, as both a platform and a community, will experience the limitless growth it deserves.  

Thank you for being a Parler user. Do stay tuned to @parler and @parlernews for all the latest information. And don’t forget to follow @kanye

George Farmer, CEO 
Parler 
Parlement Technologies 

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

