Parkland, Florida School Principal Arrested, Accused of Bringing Guns to Campus [VIDEO]

The 39-year-old Principal of a charter school in Parkland, Florida is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 news is reporting.

The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy, K-8, located at 8401 University Drive on June 2.

According to Local 10 News, the incident occurred back in early June, and now they are filing criminal charges. Geyler Herrera Castro, 40, has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm on school property, and one count of culpable negligence, which are all misdemeanors.

According to Local News 10, two school employees claimed to have found a black duffle bag with two hand guns inside with two loaded magazines inside. One of the guns belonged to Castro, the other belonged to her father she told investigators.

Castro has a valid concealed carry weapon permit, which means they cannot charge her with a felony, and all of this is quite strange as many schools are encourages educators to protect themselves and students.

It sounds like the Principal is trying to protect her students, and the parents are coming to her defense and saying they want her back on campus. This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you posted.

