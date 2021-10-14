PARENTS ENRAGED! Demand Loudoun County School Superintendent RESIGN After Alleged Rape Cover-Up

More than 60 concerned parents, students, and residents came out last night at Loudoun School Board meeting voicing their anger at the disgusting story alleging a massive school cover-up of alleged sexual assaults by a transgender boy.

As previously reported by The DC Patriot and others a boy wearing a skirt allegedly committed a sexual assault against a ninth grade girl in May in a bathroom at the school. The charges are horrifying including anal and forcible sodomy. Then the school superintendent at a June 22 board meeting denied that such a “predator transgender student” existed and said they had no record of any such assaults despite the fact the sexual assault had been reported to the police. “We don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms,” he said.

The enraged father who was at the meeting and was arrested for standing up for his daughter.

Loudoun County dad Scott Smith dragged out of school woke board meeting & found guilty of disorderly conduct/resisting arrest reveals his daughter was ‘raped’ in the girls’ bathroom by a ‘skirt-wearing’ boy who was arrested for a 2nd girl later. & School WOKE Board COVERED IT UP.

Loudoun County dad Scott Smith dragged out of school woke board meeting & found guilty of disorderly conduct/resisting arrest reveals his daughter was 'raped' in the girls' bathroom by a 'skirt-wearing' boy who was arrested for a 2nd girl later. & School WOKE Board COVERED IT UP. pic.twitter.com/odjuzYniQz — 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) October 13, 2021

If the arrest wasn’t pathetic and shameful enough, the activist then claimed his daughter wasn’t telling the truth and a scuffle broke out during which time the father was thrown to the floor and arrested by police.

The father said he tried to pull his arm back after an officer grabbed it, and you can see that’s true on the video. He’s now being prosecuted.

And the NSBA cited an “arrest in Virginia” referencing that meeting and falsely claiming the arrest was about CRT when they appealed to the FBI to do something about parents who they suggested could be “domestic terrorists.”

While the school went after the father, they moved the skirt-wearing boy to another school. Reports allege that he there committed another sexual act against another girl on October 6.

On Tuesday night, the parents demanded the resignation of the superintendent, Scott Ziegler for the cover-up. The parents were also upset about “8040” the policy that allowed the “gender fluid” boy to use the bathroom he chose.

From Fox News:

“This is not China, this is the United States of America, and we will not be silenced,” one irate mother said. “Remove the superintendent immediately and then resign for your negligence and duplicity. End this nightmare!” [….] “Your moral compasses are busted! You, Dr. Ziegler, and our school board – every one of you – are complicit in these crimes against our children because you did nothing about it, nothing.” “What is worse than a child being raped at school? The coverup by those who are trusted with the safety and well-being of children,” another mother said. “Today, Scott Ziegler must resign for the unconscionable act of allowing an alleged rapist back into school to rape again, and for that coverup.” “We warned you about policies that you were putting into place that would be a danger to our students, and we’ve seen that happen,” a father said. “When is enough enough? When are you going to change the policies to keep our children safe?” [….] “These school board members knew about the first incident at the June 22 meeting. I’m sorry, they all knew about the case when they were here for the June 22 meeting. And now another child has been hurt by this same predator? And so we hold them accountable,” Patti Menders, a mother and president of the Loudoun County Republican Women’s Club, told Fox News in an interview before the meeting. A spokesperson claimed that the incidents were “reported immediately to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, and LCPS cooperated fully with the investigations.” So then why did the superintendent deny the first incident at the June meeting? His own spokesperson is basically confirming he lied. He just didn’t say ‘I can’t comment,’ he said it never happened. That’s a big problem and he should resign. The school board also appears to be violating the requirement for an open public meeting. Each speaker was allowed to enter the room alone and then they were ushered out. Otherwise the room was largely empty except for some media and the school board. It’s not clear why they weren’t letting people who spoke back in the room if they weren’t causing a problem. But that raises another question, particularly in light of all the other issues alleging a cover-up.

Thanks to our friends at Red State for contributing to this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...