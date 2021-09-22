PANIC! Biden’s Handlers Start Screaming While Boris Johnson is Mid-Sentence, Kick Out Reporters (VIDEO)

During a meeting with the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s handlers/staffers literally lost their minds. They started shouting at reporters while Johnson was mid-sentence.

Biden was having to rely on notecards to make it through the meeting with Johnson, needed protected from reporters which prompted his staffers to freak out!

“Johnson took 3 questions. White House aides shouted down U.S. attempts to ask questions. I asked Biden about southern border and we couldn’t decipher what he said,” CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe said.

Johnson was mid-sentence when Biden’s aids started shouting profusely.

“THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. LET’S GO. THANK YOU.” Biden’s handlers started yelling obnoxiously.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions from British media and is interrupted by White House aides trying to prevent U.S. reporters from asking questions:

The liberal reporters are beginning to get so tired of the Biden Administration’s lack of transparency that they are actually taking action.

In response to the meeting with Boris Johnson, the White House press pool filed a formal complaint against Biden for failing to answer questions from the American media.

“[President] Biden and British PM [Boris Johnson] meet to discuss pandemic, trade and other issues,” CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe tweeted. “Johnson took 3 questions. White House aides shouted down U.S. attempts to ask questions. I asked Biden about southern border and we couldn’t decipher what he said.”

White House Correspondents’ Association President Steven Portnoy released in a statement that he filed a formal complaint about the incident to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“The entire editorial component of the U.S. pool went immediately into Jen Psaki’s office to register a formal complaint that no American reporters were recognized for questions in the president’s Oval Office, and that wranglers loudly shouted over the president as he seemed to give an answer to Ed O’Keefe’s question about the situation at the Southern Border,” the statement said. “Biden’s answer could not be heard over the shouting.”

“Psaki was unaware that the incident had occurred, and suggested that she was not in a position to offer an immediate solution,” the statement added.

Read all of the complaints made by journalists against Biden below:

Ashley Parker , The Washington Post: “Worth noting that Biden ran for office promising to restore democracy after 4 years of Trump. But today it was the British leader, NOT the American one, who spotlighted a key tenet of a flourishing democracy — respect for a free press — by taking questions from his press corps.”

, The Washington Post: “Worth noting that Biden ran for office promising to restore democracy after 4 years of Trump. But today it was the British leader, NOT the American one, who spotlighted a key tenet of a flourishing democracy — respect for a free press — by taking questions from his press corps.” Stephen Miller , The Spectator: “Joe Biden has not taken or answered a single question regarding the border, FDA boosters getting shot down and the drone strike that killed 7 kids. His aides shout down reporters and herds them out of rooms, and the press complies with them.”

, The Spectator: “Joe Biden has not taken or answered a single question regarding the border, FDA boosters getting shot down and the drone strike that killed 7 kids. His aides shout down reporters and herds them out of rooms, and the press complies with them.” Jennifer Jacobs , Bloomberg News: “Biden aides shouted over the president in the Oval Office, trying to prevent a back-and-forth between @POTUS and the press corps.”

, Bloomberg News: “Biden aides shouted over the president in the Oval Office, trying to prevent a back-and-forth between @POTUS and the press corps.” Andrew Restuccia , The Wall Street Journal: “A chaotic scene in the Oval Office today as Boris Johnson unexpectedly took questions from British reporters, and White House aides shouted over American reporters as we tried to ask Biden questions.”

, The Wall Street Journal: “A chaotic scene in the Oval Office today as Boris Johnson unexpectedly took questions from British reporters, and White House aides shouted over American reporters as we tried to ask Biden questions.” Darren Grimes, GB News: “Boris Johnson took two questions from the British press, President Biden refused to take any, domestic or international. I can well imagine the headlines if Trump did the same, he’d be decried as an ‘authoritarian’, a ‘fascist dictator’ evading scrutiny.”

