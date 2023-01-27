Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Propositioned Her in Latest Accusation: Stallone HAMMERS Back Says ‘False and Fabricated’

Well a few days ago, former playmate of the year, “Baywatch” star, and the owner of multiple sex tapes on the market Pamela Anderson accused conservative actor and comedian Tim Allen of flashing her while on the set of “Home Improvement.”

An accusation that Tim Allen says never happened and is made up.

Now she’s added Sylvester Stallone to the mix as she promotes her new book a memoir called “Love Pamela,” and a Netflix documentary titled “Pamela: A Love Story.”

We’re honestly not sure who’s buying this at this point, considering her past relationships, sex tapes, Playboy Playmate of the Year, Playboy cover girl, and party girl, it’s wild for these accusations to come out 30 plus years after the fact.

Conservatives are hammering Anderson’s accusations, as are fans of Stallone and Allen, both on the conservative side in Hollywood.

JUST IN: Pamela Anderson has now added Sylvester Stallone to her list of alleged offenders after trying to smear Tim Allen earlier in the week to promote her new book.



Stallone also DENIES the allegations and called them "False and Fabricated" — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 27, 2023

In Anderson’s Netflix documentary, the actress claimed that actor Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her – and allegedly offered a fancy car and a condo in exchange for her agreeing to be his “number one girl.”

She says she turned down the offer – but Stallone says he never made the offer in the first place.

“He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘number one girl.’ And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh,’” Anderson said in the upcoming documentary, which is scheduled to be released on January 31 along with her memoir.

“He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now,’” Anderson continued, going on to claim that she immediately turned him down.

“I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that,” she explained.

Stallone, being a little more irritated by her allegations to try to sell her book issued a statement.

“The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

As we reported here at The DC Patriot Anderson claimed in her upcoming book that Tim Allen Once exposed himself to her as well. She claims it took place on the set of “Home Improvement”

The actress was cast as a tool girl in “Tool Time” — “Home Improvement’s” show-within-a-show — and she claimed that he opened his robe and flashed her in what she said was an effort to even the score after seeing her naked in Playboy magazine.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” Anderson claimed.

Allen’s denial was unequivocal: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Do you believe her?

