PAGING ELON MUSK: Juanita Broaddrick Becomes Latest Victim With Indefinite Suspension by Tyrannical Twitter

That’s right sports fans, if you’re keeping score tyrannical Big Tech Twitter is lashing out at conservatives, and it almost seems like they’re trying to send a message to now majority shareholder and board member Elon Musk.

Conservative influencer and author Jaunita Broaddrick was indefinitely suspended on Sunday night, and of course it comes on the heels of Elon Musk buying a majority stake in Twitter, and taking a board seat as he’s trying to stop the platforms rampant attack on free speech.

We received the following from Juanita Broaddrick herself as Twitter’s reasoning for suspending her.

“When will this vaccine crap be over? Big Pharma has profited enough for the next hundred years. Stop pushing vaccines that don’t work and alter DNA.”

How is that deserving of a suspension? We know the answer America, it’s not. They’ve now suspended the 45th President Donald J. Trump, Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, Dr. Robert Malone (The inventor of mRNA technology), Matt Couch, Melissa Tate, and countless others silencing the right to free speech as they influence elections. They are tyrants, and they must be stopped.

Also this Sunday, Twitter Influencer and political analyst Jack Posobiec was given a temporary suspension on Twitter for this post he shared.

Heaven for bid you tell the truth, that’s now a crime with big tech in America.

You can find our good friend Juanita Broaddrick on GETTR HERE!

