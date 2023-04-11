PAGING Elon Musk🚨 Why Did Twitter Lock Investigative Reporter Nick Sortor’s Account Over Reporting of Liberal Kentucky Bank Shooter?

Twitter has locked the account of Conservative investigative journalist and reporter Nick Sortor @NickSortor for reporting the truth on the liberal Kentucky bank shooter.

The Tweet that Twitter locked Sortor out said the following:

“JUST IN: The Louisville Shooter posted several ominous stories on his now-wiped Instagram account this morning.”

Another real question is why is the FBI and the US Government wiping out the social medias of these liberal mass shooters?

Imagine locking the account of a reporter for reporting the truth. What Sortor reported has been VERIFIED multiple times from other sources.

Why is Twitter still censoring free speech and independent journalists? Elon Musk? Where are you?

