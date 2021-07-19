Padres Stars Help Family Members and Fans from Stands as Shooting Unfolds During Game (VIDEO)

As you know by now, a shooting took place over the weekend at a Washington Nationals Major League Baseball game in our nation’s Capitol. Some unsung heroes just happened to be those in the dugouts.

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado were among many players who were seen helping family members and fans climb down into the dugout as a shooting unfolded Sunday outside the stadium.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis and several other teammates ran down the third base line and grabbed family members and brought them into the dugout. Machado was seen helping move fans to safety.

Players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. Just ran into stands and grabbed family members and brought them to clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DlC1bSv3I7 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 18, 2021

Here is the footage of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers helping fans when in fear (of the shooting at Nationals Park). pic.twitter.com/9ApuHIs4Oy — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) July 18, 2021

“It was just a chaotic scene,” umpire Mark Carlson told The Associated Press. “We heard what sounded like rapid gunfire. We didn’t know where it was coming from.”

The shooting occurred around the sixth inning of the evening game between the Padres and Washington Nationals. The shooting was an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars. Three people were wounded, police said.

Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate and moments later fans along the first base side began leaving their seats as well.

The Nationals initially announced there had been an incident outside the stadium and posted a message telling fans to stay in the ballpark.

The team released a statement a short time later.

“A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time,” the team said.

The Nationals thanked fans in a tweet Sunday morning. “During the incident last night outside of the ballpark, you handled yourselves in a very admirable manner. You stayed calm. You helped one another.

“We have always known that we have the best fans in baseball, Last night, you showed it.”

Davey Martinez said it best—our fans are our family.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/V6BJZPmQdr — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Thanks to Fox News for helping to contribute to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...